Hope Center for Kids Helping Omaha Youth for More Than 25Years, DeJuan Reddick Chats on How You Can Also Help Them

Since 1998 the Hope Center for Kids has provided a safe after-school and summer program where children and youth can take part in academic support, youth development, faith-based learning opportunities, and receive a hot meal every night.

Executive Director DeJuan Reddick spoke with Mike Hogan of “Live & Local” recently to recount how more than 25 years later, The Hope Center for Kids is home to multiple learning spaces including an Employment & Learning Academy, a commercial kitchen and cafeteria, and the Hope Skate roller rink which has become the Schenzel Community Center, expanding programming to more groups and age ranges.

DeJuan also discussed how people can help out. Whether it’s volunteering, donating, or participating in the Dash for Hope 5k event on March 30th. The 3.1 mile racecourse starts at Miller's Landing Park (next to Gallup, where participants can also find abundant FREE parking). The RiverFront trail leads into Heartland of America park, continues around Conagra Lake, and back to the finish-line at Miller's Landing. All are invited to stay for refreshments and a swag bag full of goodies from their partners hosting a few activities at Miller's Landing! Dash for Hope’s fundraising goal is $50,000. All proceeds from the event will support The Hope Center’s core programming. More information on the event can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/NE/Omaha/DashforHopeCenter.

For more information on the organization, one can visit the web site https://www.hopecenterforkids.com/.