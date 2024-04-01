UNO’s Service Learning Academy Showcase is on 4/02/24, Julie Dierberger Discusses the Program

Service Learning is a method of teaching that combines classroom instruction with meaningful, community-identified service. This form of engaged teaching and learning emphasizes critical thinking by using reflection to connect course context with real-world experiences.

Dr. Julie Dierberger chatted about the Service Learning Academy on “Live & Local” where she also invited every to the “Service Learning Showcase” on April 2nd. The showcase this year will focus on engagement, both students and community, in service learning courses.

More information can be found at https://www.unomaha.edu/service-learning-academy/index.php