Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

UNO’s Service Learning Academy Showcase is on 4/02/24, Julie Dierberger Discusses the Program

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 1, 2024 at 5:27 PM CDT
-

Service Learning is a method of teaching that combines classroom instruction with meaningful, community-identified service. This form of engaged teaching and learning emphasizes critical thinking by using reflection to connect course context with real-world experiences.

Dr. Julie Dierberger chatted about the Service Learning Academy on “Live & Local” where she also invited every to the “Service Learning Showcase” on April 2nd. The showcase this year will focus on engagement, both students and community, in service learning courses.

More information can be found at https://www.unomaha.edu/service-learning-academy/index.php

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
