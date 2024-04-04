Opera Omaha’s Next Offering is an Epic Celebration of the Life of Frida Kahlo, Lauren Medici Explains

Opera Omaha’s next offering onstage will be “El último sueño de Frida y Diego - (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego)” at the Orpheum Theater on May 3rd and May 5th. However, before that opera is mounted, Opera Omaha has a series of community and artistic events that tie into this wonderful production.

Lauren Medici, Director of Engagement Programs at Opera Omaha, chatted with Mike Hogan about the series of events that are happening all over the city, starting with El Museo Latino’s Frida Kahlo and the Blue House Exhibit with an Opening and Lecture on Friday, April 5th 5:00 -8:00 p.m.

There are many more events and information about all of them can be found at https://operaomaha.org/blog/community-events-el-ultimo-sueno-de-frida-y-diego.