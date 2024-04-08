Vesper Concerts Celebrates 35 Years of Free, World Class Music Including “The Queen’s Six” on Tuesday, 04/09/24

Vesper Concerts began on September 25, 1988, with a single concert to dedicate the newly-installed Hutching-McFarland-Beaudry organ at Presbyterian Church of the Cross. A program of chamber music in what would become the Organ Vesper Series, then Vesper Concerts in 2011, was played by a group of Omaha musicians named for the occasion. In the thirty-five years that followed, Vesper Concerts free concert series has showcased local, national, and international talent, including nearly 250 concerts by hundreds of performers and many ensembles, both large and small.

Executive Director Kristi Treu chatted with Mike Hogan about the past, The Queen’s Six from London concert “From Windsor with Love,” (April 9th, 7:00 P.M.) and what the future holds for this musical gift to the city of Omaha.

More information can be found at https://vesperconcerts.org/.