© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Vesper Concerts Celebrates 35 Years of Free, World Class Music Including “The Queen’s Six” on Tuesday, 04/09/24

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 8, 2024 at 6:38 AM CDT
-

Vesper Concerts began on September 25, 1988, with a single concert to dedicate the newly-installed Hutching-McFarland-Beaudry organ at Presbyterian Church of the Cross. A program of chamber music in what would become the Organ Vesper Series, then Vesper Concerts in 2011, was played by a group of Omaha musicians named for the occasion. In the thirty-five years that followed, Vesper Concerts free concert series has showcased local, national, and international talent, including nearly 250 concerts by hundreds of performers and many ensembles, both large and small.

Executive Director Kristi Treu chatted with Mike Hogan about the past, The Queen’s Six from London concert “From Windsor with Love,” (April 9th, 7:00 P.M.) and what the future holds for this musical gift to the city of Omaha.

More information can be found at https://vesperconcerts.org/.

 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsvesper concerts
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan