Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“9 to 5 The Musical” Opens at Bellevue Little Theatre Bringing, Humor, Songs, and Women-Friendly Changes to the Office

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 11, 2024 at 11:35 AM CDT
Opening on April 12th at the Bellevue Little Theatre, the musical adaptation of the1980 hit film “9 to 5!” Director Joey Hartshorn joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the show, working with such iconic songs, and a deeper message about making everyone a partner in the work environment.

More information and tickets can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan