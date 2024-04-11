Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
“9 to 5 The Musical” Opens at Bellevue Little Theatre Bringing, Humor, Songs, and Women-Friendly Changes to the Office
Opening on April 12th at the Bellevue Little Theatre, the musical adaptation of the1980 hit film “9 to 5!” Director Joey Hartshorn joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the show, working with such iconic songs, and a deeper message about making everyone a partner in the work environment.
More information and tickets can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.