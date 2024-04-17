20th Annual artVenture Teams Girls With Pro Artists to Create Art, Fun, and Funds for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska

The mission of Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Grounded in the Girl Scout Promise and Law, Girl Scouting is a non-formal, experimental, and cooperative education program that promotes girls’ personal growth and leadership development.

Girl Scouts lead the way as they discover who they are and how they can make the future a brighter place. And the place gets brighter with art! artVenture 2024 is a state-wide fundraiser celebrating creativity, collaboration, and giving back! This 20th annual event happens on Saturday, April 20th, at UNO’s Mammel Hall. Girls Scouts team up with locally and nationally renowned artists to create work available to everyone.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Fund Development Coordinator Jaimee Trobough spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the event, the organization, and the multiple benefits received by girls in the organization. More information about Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and the artVenture event is at https://www.girlscoutsnebraska.org/en/support-us/donate-locally/events.html#artventure

