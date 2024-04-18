Radio Talking Book Service celebrates 50 Years with its 8th Annual “Wining in the Dark” on April 21st, Bekah Jerde Explains

Radio Talking Book Service (RTBS) serves Nebraska and southwest Iowa with a mission to connect individuals who are blind, low vision, or print impaired to news, information, arts, and culture through the human voice and technology. RTBS does this by broadcasting 24-hour programming, 7 days a week over the radio and internet on special radios provided to eligible listeners and care facilities at no cost. RTBS programming alleviates depression and loneliness that accompanies vision loss, empowering their listeners to remain active and engaged in their community. Radio Talking Book Service is thrilled and proud to be celebrating 50 Years of Service as Nebraska's Audio Companion and only radio reading service.

Executive Director of Radio Talking Book Service, Bekah Jerde, chatted with Mike Hogan about the history, growth, and technological advancements over the last five decades at RTBS as well as the 8th annual “Wining in the Dark” fundraiser.

On Sunday, April 21st at Nosh (1006 Dodge St.) from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. you can join RTBS for a lively evening of exquisite small plates and blind folded wine tasting. Proceeds from past events have helped fund additional service offerings such as Audio Description, (a live connection to arts and culture) and Listening Link, (an educational reading program). With your help, there is more to come!

More information about the “Wining in the Dark” event as well as the organization can be found at https://rtbs.org/.