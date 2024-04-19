© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Community Playhouse Opens “Chicken & Biscuits” and Director Tomica Jenkins Chats on “Live & Local”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:07 AM CDT
-

Who knew a funeral could be so fun? Laughter and love seep from this uproarious new family comedy, “Chicken & Biscuits,” opening at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Chicago-based director Tomica Jenkins spent a little time with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local to talk about the play, family dynamics, and how we all deal with the relationships in our lives.

The show opens on Friday, April 19th and runs through May 12th. More information about the show and tickets is available at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/chicken-biscuits/

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsocpomaha community playhouseTheatretheater
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan