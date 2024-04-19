Omaha Community Playhouse Opens “Chicken & Biscuits” and Director Tomica Jenkins Chats on “Live & Local”

Who knew a funeral could be so fun? Laughter and love seep from this uproarious new family comedy, “Chicken & Biscuits,” opening at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Chicago-based director Tomica Jenkins spent a little time with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local to talk about the play, family dynamics, and how we all deal with the relationships in our lives.

The show opens on Friday, April 19th and runs through May 12th. More information about the show and tickets is available at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/chicken-biscuits/