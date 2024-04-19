© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The City of Omaha has a Human Rights & Relations Department and Cailin Daly Dejillas is the Director, Meet Her on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 19, 2024 at 11:47 AM CDT
Did you know that the city of Omaha has a Human Rights & Relations Department (HR&R)? Yeah, I know, me neither!

Cailin Daly Dejillas is the Director of the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department and she was kind enough to spend a little time on “Live & Local” to explain when this department began (spoiler alert: It was a long time ago!), what they do, and how important that work is for all citizens of the greater Omaha metro area. Oh, and there is also a cool event coming up. The Women in Engineering Event is June 25th.

For more information about the department, if you need help with a possible civil rights violation, or you want more details on how your small business can get a shot a municipal contracts, go to https://humanrights.cityofomaha.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan