The City of Omaha has a Human Rights & Relations Department and Cailin Daly Dejillas is the Director, Meet Her on KIOS-FM

Did you know that the city of Omaha has a Human Rights & Relations Department (HR&R)? Yeah, I know, me neither!

Cailin Daly Dejillas is the Director of the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department and she was kind enough to spend a little time on “Live & Local” to explain when this department began (spoiler alert: It was a long time ago!), what they do, and how important that work is for all citizens of the greater Omaha metro area. Oh, and there is also a cool event coming up. The Women in Engineering Event is June 25th.

For more information about the department, if you need help with a possible civil rights violation, or you want more details on how your small business can get a shot a municipal contracts, go to https://humanrights.cityofomaha.org/.