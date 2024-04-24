© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Do Good Days Started Today, SHARE Omaha’s Teresa Mardesen Says It’s Never Too Late to Get Involved

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 24, 2024 at 1:19 PM CDT
You can join thousands of volunteers across the greater Omaha metro as we celebrate National Volunteer Week with SHARE Omaha’s Do Good Days from April 24-27.

Teresa Mardesen, Executive Director of SHARE Omaha, joined Mike Hogan to talk about this week of raising awareness as well as participation in volunteerism. And she also spoke about a pretty cool feature on their website with which folks can get a look at all the volunteer opportunities at all the organizations, complete with descriptions of the tasks and responsibilities. You can find that list, donation links, and much more at http://www.shareomaha.org/dogooddays.

 

Mike Hogan
