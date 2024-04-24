Do Good Days Started Today, SHARE Omaha’s Teresa Mardesen Says It’s Never Too Late to Get Involved

You can join thousands of volunteers across the greater Omaha metro as we celebrate National Volunteer Week with SHARE Omaha’s Do Good Days from April 24-27.

Teresa Mardesen, Executive Director of SHARE Omaha, joined Mike Hogan to talk about this week of raising awareness as well as participation in volunteerism. And she also spoke about a pretty cool feature on their website with which folks can get a look at all the volunteer opportunities at all the organizations, complete with descriptions of the tasks and responsibilities. You can find that list, donation links, and much more at http://www.shareomaha.org/dogooddays.