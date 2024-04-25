American Midwest Ballet’s World Premiere of “Cinderella” Opens This Weekend, Erika Overturff Discusses This New Show

American Midwest Ballet is a resident professional dance company, bringing work beyond words to audiences in Nebraska, Iowa, and beyond. And they are celebrating the world premiere of “Cinderella” a new full-length story ballet! It’s an uplifting rendition of a story beloved across generations and cultures, an affirmation that good things come in due season.

Erika Overturff, the CEO and Artistic Director of American Midwest Ballet, choreographed this original ballet. She chatted with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the process of creating the choreography, the fun she and the dancers are having with character development, and the joy this ballet will bring to the whole family.

American Midwest Ballet’s “Cinderella” will open with performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

Performances at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. More information is available at https://amballet.org/.