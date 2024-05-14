Bemis Center Has Double Opening on Same Night, Rachel Adams Welcomes the Works of Raven Halfmoon & Paul Stephen Benjamin

There are very exciting happenings at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts this week. Rachel Adams, Chief Curator and Director of Programs, chatted with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature about two exhibition openings happening at the same time. This Saturday, May 18th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. you are invited to the Bemis Center for an opening reception of both Raven Halfmoon’s: Flags of Our Mothers and Paul Stephen Benjamin’s: Black of Night.

Rachel discussed their styles and what an honor it is to have both artists on display. More details and information are available at https://www.bemiscenter.org/.