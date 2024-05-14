© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Bemis Center Has Double Opening on Same Night, Rachel Adams Welcomes the Works of Raven Halfmoon & Paul Stephen Benjamin

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 14, 2024 at 11:59 AM CDT
-

There are very exciting happenings at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts this week. Rachel Adams, Chief Curator and Director of Programs, chatted with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature about two exhibition openings happening at the same time. This Saturday, May 18th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. you are invited to the Bemis Center for an opening reception of both Raven Halfmoon’s: Flags of Our Mothers and Paul Stephen Benjamin’s: Black of Night.

Rachel discussed their styles and what an honor it is to have both artists on display. More details and information are available at https://www.bemiscenter.org/.

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsBemis Center for Contemporary Artsbemis center
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan