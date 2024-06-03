© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market Brings Fresh Food, Veggies, and Music - Manager Martin Janousek Discusses How to Participate

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 3, 2024 at 10:32 AM CDT
-

Every Friday, from 5-8 p.m., through September 25, the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market will be open and buzzing! This neighborhood market showcases local makers, artists, artisans, gardeners and farmers. Each week they have locally-grown produce, live music from local musicians and handmade/homegrown foods and crafts.

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market manager Martin Janousek chatted with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment about the origins of the market, how it has organically grown over the years, and how folks can participate as vendors or performers.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/GiffordParkNeighborhoodMarket/.

 

