Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Meet Matthew Ray, Who Over the Course of 27 Years Goes From Student Teacher to Superintendent of Omaha Public Schools

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 4, 2024 at 6:02 AM CDT

Current interim and soon to be full superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, Matthew Ray, sat down with Mike Hogan at the studios on 33rd and Burt streets to give us all a chance to get to know him. During this two part interview, it was revealed that this 27 year veteran of OPS is not only an employee, he is also a customer. His children have graduated from OPS giving him a unique perspective as the leader of the district. He has also worked his way up the district ladder starting as a student teacher and culminating with the top spot.

The complete, full-length podcast version of this interview is at the top of the page. At the bottom are the two parts as they aired on 91.5 KIOS-FM this week. Whichever you choose to for your listening pleasure, enjoy getting to know Omaha Public Schools’ new superintendent!

For more information on superintendent Matthew Ray, go to https://www.ops.org/Page/6592

 

