River City Mixed Chorus Celebrates 40 Years of Making Sweet Music, Barron Breland Discusses on KIOS-FM

For 40 years, the River City Mixed Chorus has been creating meaningful music that changes lives. And for 14 years, Dr. Barron Breland has been at the helm as Artistic Director. In celebration of this 40th anniversary concert, “Here’s Where We Stand,” Barron joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to reminisce about the four decades of history and his 14 years of contributing to it.

The “Here’s Where We Stand” concert is Saturday, June 8th, at the Holland Performing Arts Center. There is also a Dance Party following the concert that is free to everyone who attended the performance. More information about this special night of spectacular music and post-concert dancing fun can be found at https://rcmc.org/.