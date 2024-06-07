© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

River City Mixed Chorus Celebrates 40 Years of Making Sweet Music, Barron Breland Discusses on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:34 AM CDT
For 40 years, the River City Mixed Chorus has been creating meaningful music that changes lives. And for 14 years, Dr. Barron Breland has been at the helm as Artistic Director. In celebration of this 40th anniversary concert, “Here’s Where We Stand,” Barron joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to reminisce about the four decades of history and his 14 years of contributing to it.

The “Here’s Where We Stand” concert is Saturday, June 8th, at the Holland Performing Arts Center. There is also a Dance Party following the concert that is free to everyone who attended the performance. More information about this special night of spectacular music and post-concert dancing fun can be found at https://rcmc.org/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan