Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

This Week’s ‘One Omaha Music Festival’ Covers 3 Districts, Multiple Genres, and Many Bands-Hook N Sync’s Sasha Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published June 10, 2024 at 11:53 AM CDT
June 13, 14, and 15 the city of Omaha will be filled with music. The One Omaha Music Festival is a true multi-stage, multi-venue, indoor-outdoor, all genre, city wide live music event, with performances on multiple nights, in multiple districts, featuring a plethora of local and visiting national acts.

Executive Director of event producer Hook N Sync, Sasha, explained to Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” that the three day event takes place across the city of Omaha. Day 1 in the Downtown/Old Market area, Day 2 is in Midtown/Benson, and Day 3 ends the festival in Benson.

More information about the many shows, bands, times, and venues can be found at https://www.facebook.com/hooknsync.

 
