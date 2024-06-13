Bellevue Little Theatre’s “Barefoot in the Park” Running Through June 23rd, Director Chris Scott Discusses

The Bellevue Little Theatre is currently showcasing a production they call “America's Best Rom-Com!” “Barefoot in the Park” is among the top 10 longest-running non-musical plays in Broadway history, and it was turned into a blockbuster movie. And you can see it through June 23rd at the Bellevue Little Theatre. Director Chris Scott joined Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” feature to discuss the show, the timing of the comedy, and how the characters drive both the humor and the story.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.