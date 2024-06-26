Do Space is Getting Filament Recycling Done! Michael Sauers Explains This 3D Printing Sustainable Practice

Do Space is a one-of-a-kind concept: It’s a community technology library, a digital workshop, and an innovation playground filled with new opportunities to learn, grow, explore and create. All ages of people are welcome and membership is free for all! Located at 5111 N 90th Street inside the Abrahams Library, Do Space offers people the use of numerous types of equipment and technology such as scanners, sewing machines, engravers, laser cutters, podcast studios, software, computers, 3D printers and more. They also having classes in coding, programming, and access to the internet.

Michael Sauers, Technology Manager at Do Space, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the classes and many pieces of equipment that are available as well as the new “Filament Recycling Collaborative” initiative. This program advances sustainable practices in 3D printing. Michael explained how this effort brings together organizations dedicated to reducing waste by recycling scrap filament (plastic thread-like material used for 3D printing) and transforming it into usable material for future projects.

More information on the equipment and services available at Do Space can be found at www.dospace.org.