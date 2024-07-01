© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Billy McGuigan is Rocking With the Omaha Symphony and It’s Free to Join Him at Gene Leahy Mall

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 1, 2024 at 2:42 PM CDT
-

On July 5th at the Gene Leahy Mall, internationally-renowned Omaha musician Billy McGuigan is back with the Omaha Symphony to perform rock and roll favorites for the perfect event to highlight the summer! Billy took a few moments out of his busy schedule to chat with Mike Hogan about working with the symphony, conductor Ernest Richardson, and his band mates.

The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and is free to the public. More information can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/billy-mcguigan-july5

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan