Billy McGuigan is Rocking With the Omaha Symphony and It’s Free to Join Him at Gene Leahy Mall
On July 5th at the Gene Leahy Mall, internationally-renowned Omaha musician Billy McGuigan is back with the Omaha Symphony to perform rock and roll favorites for the perfect event to highlight the summer! Billy took a few moments out of his busy schedule to chat with Mike Hogan about working with the symphony, conductor Ernest Richardson, and his band mates.
The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and is free to the public. More information can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/billy-mcguigan-july5