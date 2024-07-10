Don’t Get Burned, Plan to Attend This Week’s “Playing With Fire” 20th Anniversary 3-Day Music Celebration!

Playing with Fire is a series of three free concerts and is celebrating their 20th anniversary starting tomorrow and running through the weekend. It’s so easy to participate in the celebration, simply go to downtown Omaha’s Performance Pavilion at Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront on July 11, 12 and 13! Show Times are Thursday: 5:30 PM; Friday: 5:30 PM; Saturday: 4:30 PM.

As co-producer Vanessa Marie explained in her interview with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local,” this huge three day event is free and has world renowned musical talent. A full list of all the bands and times can be found at www.PlayingwithFireOmaha.net.

With annual support from the Nebraska Arts Council and funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Douglas County Visitors Improvement Fund Awards, and in-kind services the hottest blues bands on tour are brought to Omaha, Nebraska, several with their first ever U.S. performance.

July 11 SHOW TIME AT 5:30 pm.

· King King – British blues-rock sensation landing first show in the U.S.

· Walter Trout – Omaha blues fan-favorite and iconic American bluesman for the ages.

· Lachy Doley – Australian modern blues-rocker specializing in the Hammond B-3 organ and the whammy clavinet (keyboard-like instrument).



July 12 – SHOW TIME AT 5:30 pm.

· Bywater Call – Powerhouse seven-piece Canadian southern blues, soul, jazz, and funk band, back by popular demand.

· Blackburn Brothers – Award-winning Toronto-based soul blues band is returning to PwF.

· Little Joe McCarthy & Big Trouble – Omaha’s sensational blues-rockers returning to PwF.

July 13 – SHOW TIME AT 4:30 pm.

· Cardinal Black – Rising Welsh alt-rock-n-blues band making their first appearance in the U.S.

· Aynsley Lister – Popular English blues-rocker who has been shredding since age 8 (he’s now 47) and fan-favorite finally returning to the PwF stage!

· Kris Lager – A locally adored musician with a huge local and regional fan base, makes a repeat PwF performance.