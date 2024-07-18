© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more.

Meet The New Executive Director of Film Streams, Maggie Wood, in This KIOS-FM Interview

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 18, 2024 at 10:31 AM CDT
-

Film Streams is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the cultural environment of the Omaha-Council Bluffs area through the presentation and discussion of film as an art form. They have two movie theaters…And a new Executive Director.

Maggie Wood chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about her journey to this position, which included a previous stint with Film Streams!

More information about Maggie, Film Streams, and movies can be found at https://filmstreams.org/.

-
Film Streams' Executive Director Maggie Wood
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan