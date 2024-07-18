Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Meet The New Executive Director of Film Streams, Maggie Wood, in This KIOS-FM Interview
Film Streams is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the cultural environment of the Omaha-Council Bluffs area through the presentation and discussion of film as an art form. They have two movie theaters…And a new Executive Director.
Maggie Wood chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about her journey to this position, which included a previous stint with Film Streams!
More information about Maggie, Film Streams, and movies can be found at https://filmstreams.org/.