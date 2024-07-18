OLLI is Expanding to Omaha & Director Bob Michl Invites Adults 50+ to Event on 7/25 Because “Curiousity Never Retires!”

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL) is expanding into the Omaha Metro area and will host a free OLLI Omaha Showcase event on Thursday, July 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scott Conference Center in Aksarben Village, 6450 Pine St.

The Omaha Showcase event is open to the public, but registration is required by July 19 so enough food can be ordered. Director Bob Michl chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about OLLI and how it works. Designed for individuals 50 years old and older, the institute’s noncredit courses, events, and travel opportunities aim to provide lifelong learning and enrichment.

More information can be found at https://olli.unl.edu/.