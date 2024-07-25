Film Streams’ Patrick White Talks About Upcoming Special Programs During Chat on KIOS-FM

Film Streams is an organization that oversees two beautiful cinemas, the Ruth Sokolof Theater, the two-screen venue they opened in 2007 in North Downtown Omaha, and the historic Dundee Theater, Omaha’s longest surviving neighborhood cinema. Open seven days a week, their two cinemas host a variety of programs. And there are some special programs coming up. Film Streams Marketing Manager Patrick White spoke with Mike Hogan about these special programs on the “Live & Local” show, including one that has a couple of the staff from KIOS-FM involved! Information about dates and show times can be found at https://filmstreams.org/.

-