Tonight at Jazz on the Green-SRT! Meet the “T”- Grammy Nominated & Omaha Based Mitch Towne in This 2-Part Chat

Thursday July 25, the international, LA-based trio SRT will be performing at Jazz on the Green. The show is free, so you can come on down and jam with these guys. They are known as the “vanguards of groove” and toured nationally and in Japan last year in support of their stellar debut record. And it turns out their keyboard player is the very talented, Grammy nominated, Omaha-based Mitch Towne!

Mitch took the time to have a two-part chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss how the band got together, how cool it is to play in his hometown, and the new album these talented musicians have just dropped.

More information about the band can be found at https://srtgroove.com/

More information about tonight’s free show is at https://o-pa.org/jazz-on-the-green.