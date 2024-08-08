AFSP-Nebraska Prevents Suicide & Helps People "Walk Out of the Darkness," Area Director Grace Manley Explains

With a mission to help save lives and bring hope to Nebraskans affected by suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Nebraska works on eliminating the loss of life from suicide through innovative prevention education, outreach to loss survivors, advocacy and policy work, and raising funds for vital suicide prevention research.

The Area Director for the Nebraska chapter is Grace Manley. During this two-part interview with “Live & Local” host Mike Hogan, she talks about how the work they do helps not only prevent suicide, but also heal those left in the wake of suicide. She also talked about the 20th Annual “Omaha Out of the Darkness Walk” which is scheduled for September 28th at Stinson Park.

More information about the organization can be found at https://afsp.org/chapter/nebraska.

Walk registration for the Omaha event can be found at https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=10219&_gl=1*1vly12p*_gcl_au*ODkwMzcwNjI3LjE3MjE3Mzg3NjA.*_ga*NzQ5NDQ3NjMwLjE3MjE3Mzg3NjA.*_ga_44VZZG2H84*MTcyMTczODc2MC4xLjEuMTcyMTczODg3Ny4zNy4wLjA.&language=en