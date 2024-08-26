Siena Francis House Has Been Fighting Homelessness for Nearly 50 Years, Chris Bauer Discusses How

Siena Francis House is Omaha’s largest provider of services to individuals experiencing homelessness, offering a comprehensive range of programs including emergency shelter, meals, case management, addiction treatment, and permanent supportive housing. They are even fighting the heat with their cooling center, open to all.

Chief Development Officer Chris Bauer spoke with Mike Hogan during a two-part interview about the numerous programs and facilities employed in this battle to beat homelessness. Founded in 1975, their mission is to welcome and empower those experiencing homelessness to navigate their path to housing. With facilities like the Emergency Shelter, Siena Apartments, and The Cottages, they served over 3,000 individuals in 2023 striving to break the cycle of homelessness through innovative programs and community partnerships.

Their accredited Miracles Addiction Treatment and Recovery Program exemplifies their commitment to continuous quality improvement and holistic support, helping clients achieve lasting stability and self-sufficiency.

You can also join them for the Siena Francis House Hope for the Homeless 5K Walk/Run on September 15th at Heartland of America Park in Omaha! This year marks the 30th Anniversary. More information on the run is at https://p2p.onecause.com/hope5k.

Cooling center hours can be found at this website https://sienafrancis.org/what-we-do/cooling-center.html.

More information on the organization can be found at https://sienafrancis.org/.

