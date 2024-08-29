© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

6th Annual Aviation STEM Day is Saturday at Millard Airport, Hague Howey Talks About the Free Event

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:42 PM CDT
-

Aviation stemAHA, has a mission of opening young minds to the vast array of STEM career opportunities in Aviation that are just waiting to be explored. And to that end, there’s the Aviation stemAHA event on Saturday August 31, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This free event has things of interest for the whole family.

Co-Founder and President of Aviation stemAHA, Hague Howey chatted with Mike Hogan about the event which includes a 30 minute discovery introduction to the CAD design of a model rocket for middle and high school aged kids. There are plenty of other activities to see, do, touch, and fly. Lots of noise and things that should grab a young persons interest, with a mission to get kids looking beyond their tablets. More information about the event can be found at http://www.aviationstemaha.org/.

 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsmillard airport
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan