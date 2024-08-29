6th Annual Aviation STEM Day is Saturday at Millard Airport, Hague Howey Talks About the Free Event

Aviation stemAHA, has a mission of opening young minds to the vast array of STEM career opportunities in Aviation that are just waiting to be explored. And to that end, there’s the Aviation stemAHA event on Saturday August 31, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This free event has things of interest for the whole family.

Co-Founder and President of Aviation stemAHA, Hague Howey chatted with Mike Hogan about the event which includes a 30 minute discovery introduction to the CAD design of a model rocket for middle and high school aged kids. There are plenty of other activities to see, do, touch, and fly. Lots of noise and things that should grab a young persons interest, with a mission to get kids looking beyond their tablets. More information about the event can be found at http://www.aviationstemaha.org/.