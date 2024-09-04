Concord Mediation Center Celebrates 25 Years of Keeping the Peace, Dan Bechtol Explains

Concord Mediation Center restores peace and strengthens community well-being through conflict resolution and restorative justice services for Nebraska’s Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Serving more than 1,000 clients and 500 youth annually, they provide evidence-based and needs-based problem-solving methods to empower families and communities to collaborate, mend, and move forward.

As Executive Director Dan Bechtol explained to Mike Hogan during a recent two-part “Live & Local” interview, this nonprofit was founded in 1999 and is one of six Nebraskan mediation centers approved by the Office of Dispute Resolution and serves Douglas and Sarpy Counties. Supported by contracts, grants, donors, and volunteers, the organization offers a cost-effective and bridge-building alternative for handling disputes. They also provide educational programs to organizations seeking problem-solving, mediation, and facilitation skills.

To celebrate the center’s 25th anniversary of conflict resolution services, they will be hosting a celebration on September 5 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at their office located at 2910 S 84th St.

For more information or if you need mediation services, https://concordmediationcenter.com/.