September is National Suicide Prevention Month, Julia Hebensteit Talks About How The Kim Foundation is a Voice For Lives Touched By Suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The Kim Foundation serves as a supportive resource and compassionate voice for lives touched by mental illness and suicide. In order to get the word out and open the conversation, Julia Hebenstreit, Executive Director of The Kim Foundation, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss what they do to prevent suicide.

She discussed “A Time for Hope & Healing,” The Kim Foundation’s annual fundraiser to shine a light on the importance of mental health advocacy and suicide prevention. The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2024, at Steelhouse Omaha. Each year, A Time for Hope & Healing features a national speaker to share their story to help normalize conversations about mental health and suicide and this year will feature John Ondrasik, the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter known by his stage name Five for Fighting.

More information about this event and the work of this foundation, founded in 2001, can be found at https://thekimfoundation.org/.

Details on the event are at https://thekimfoundation.org/event/annual-event-2024/