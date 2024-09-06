18th Annual Nonprofit Summit of the Midlands Registration is Now Open, Abby Hughes Tells Us What to Expect

Non-Profit Association of the Midlands (NAM) strengthens the collective voice, leadership, and capacity of nonprofit organizations enriching the quality of community life throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa.

Abby Hughes, Program Manager at NAM, spoke with Mike Hogan during a “Live & Local” interview about how nonprofit change-makers across Nebraska and southwest Iowa will connect and amplify their impact at the 18th annual Nonprofit Summit of the Midlands on Thursday, November 14th at Embassy Suites La Vista Hotel and Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway.

This annual event, hosted by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), is an all-day summit that brings together more than 300 nonprofit sector leaders that represent organizations of all sizes and diverse missions for a day filled with inspiration, collaboration and growth. The theme for this year’s Summit is “Amplify,” which sets the stage for exploring innovative strategies and best practices to enhance the reach and effectiveness of nonprofits. Summit attendees will participate in a rich array of workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities tailored to meet the professional development needs of nonprofit leaders, employees, board members and volunteers alike.

Registration for the Nonprofit Summit of the Midlands is now available at https://www.nonprofitam.org/events/2024-nonprofit-summit-of-the-midlands

More information about the Non-Profit Association of the Midlands is available at https://www.nonprofitam.org/.