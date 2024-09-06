© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

7th Annual Thriving Children, Families, & Communities Conference is Free, But Hurry Because Registration Closes 9/9/24

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 6, 2024 at 10:53 AM CDT
At the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, they have a vision is that Nebraska will become the best place in the nation to be a baby, so their mission is to transform the lives of young children by improving their learning and development.

As Linda Smith, Director of Policy at the Buffett Early Childhood Institute, pointed out during her interview with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” one of the many ways to make their vision a reality is with the Seventh Annual Thriving Children, Families, and Communities Conference in Kearney, NE. The conference is on Tuesday, September 17th, but registration closes on Monday, September 9th. (You can register for this free conference here: https://web.cvent.com/event/532d2810-f581-4d5d-b06f-cf7f01fa97e9/summary)

Linda spoke about many of the childcare issues that are faced by families and communities and how the Buffett Early Childhood Institute is working to bring solutions to the table. You can hear Linda speak at the conference, as she is the keynote speaker.

More information about the Buffett Early Childhood Institute can be found at https://buffettinstitute.nebraska.edu/

 

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan