Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Project New Lens is Helping Douglas County Youth Find Coping Mechanisms, Two From DCHD Explain

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 6, 2024 at 9:58 AM CDT
-

Project New Lens is a new and innovative mental health program that helps the youth of Douglas County find coping mechanisms and address their emotions in a healthy and positive way. Youth engage in multiple activities that aim to address the benefits of mental health support and teach the youth the importance of mental health. The activities include boxing, cooking, equine therapy, eco therapy, gardening, poetry/writing, skateboarding, music, expressive art, and fishing.

Community Health Workers Jordan Cedillo and Alejandra Pacheco Navarro joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to explain the program and how it is continuing to expand year after year. Families don’t pay for their kids to be in the Project New Lens program. The health department gets funding through a CDC infrastructure grant and private donations. If you would like to donate or sign you own child up to be in the program, call Jordan Cedillo at (402) 616-4655.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan