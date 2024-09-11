Bellevue Little Theatre Opens “The Mel Brooks Adult Musical Young Frankenstein” on September 13th, Laureen Pickle Discusses

The Bellevue Little Theatre has a smash hit comedy musical on their hands, and it is opening for you to see! “The Mel Brooks Adult Musical Young Frankenstein” runs from September 13th - 29th. Musical Director Laureen Pickle joined KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan to chat about the history behind this hilarious production, the additions the stage production has over the movie (hint: there’s more singing!), and the fun in directing folks from a generation that had never seen the film.

For those who may not know, Young Frankenstein is a musical comedy that spoofs the classic monster horror movie of the same name. The show is about Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein, who inherits his family's estate in Transylvania and tries to complete his grandfather's work by bringing a corpse back to life. With the help of his servant Igor, assistant Inga, and fiancée Elizabeth, Frederick's experiment is successful but has unexpected consequences.

Information on show times and tickets can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.

NOTE: September 27th is the ASL Performance of this show.