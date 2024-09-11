© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha is Collecting Bikes This Saturday & Giving Them Away in December, Kevin Thompson Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 11, 2024 at 12:25 PM CDT
-

They gave away over 500 bikes in 2022, and last year gave away more than 1,200. This year they are hoping to exceed this number as they have partnered with Walmart for their 3rd year. They are collecting bikes on September 14th from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 8 local Walmart locations listed here. (https://fb4komaha.org/donate/)

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha is a non-profit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes, they organize volunteers to clean and refurbish them, and then they give them away to youth-serving non-profits and other organizations. Kevin Thompson, the president of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about how the Omaha chapter was founded, the growth of this chapter, and just how rewarding this experience is for all those who donate and volunteer.

More information about the organization can be found at https://fb4komaha.org/.

 
