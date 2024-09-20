RESPECT Has Been Standing Up to Bullying For 24 Years, Now You’re Invited to Celebrate & Support the Mission

RESPECT is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization founded by Dr. Patricia Newman in 2000. Their Mission Statement is Building Healthy Relationships Using Theatre and Community Collaboration. What they do is Stage Conversations, with a vision of Healthy Relationships for All.

Dr. Patricia Newman, RESPECT Executive Director, sat down to have a chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to explain the program. When RESPECT began, many doubted the seriousness of bullying and teen-dating violence, and their connection to mental health issues and child abuse. Now it is understood how devastating those issues can be. RESPECT programs consist of educational theatre presentations paired with panel or group discussions led by community professionals and their actor-educators.

In talk-back sessions for elementary students, participants have the opportunity to try out their own solutions through role-playing. Programs for middle and high school students allow participants to submit questions anonymously for discussion during the talk-back session. Each adult training is 60 or 90 minutes and combines a research-based presentation with the use of theatre and role-play.

To continue funding these important workshops, the “Stand Up Against Bullying Fundraiser” is Thursday, September 26, 2024 at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 510 N 93rd St, Omaha. Details on the cocktail, dinner, and program presentation as well as tickets for the event can be found at https://respect2all.org/fundraiser/.

More information on the organization and how you can have them come to your school or place of work can be found at https://respect2all.org/.