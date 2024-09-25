Breakthrough T1D (Formerly JDRF) Hosting Walk to Race for a Cure on September 29th, Jill Rotella Explains

Founded in 1970 by families whose loved ones had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D), Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) Nebraska & Iowa is a tax-exempt nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, they help make everyday life better while driving toward cures.

Jill Rotella, Breakthrough T1D Nebraska & Iowa, Board member and Research Information Volunteer, chatted with Mike Hogan about why the name was changed, the work they do, and the very exciting breakthroughs in diabetes treatments that truly may lead to a cure. She also shared her personal story about type-1 diabetes and her own son.

To continue the funding of this revolutionary research, the Breakthrough T1D Walk is being held on Sunday, September 29th at Mahoney State Park. Registration is free, and more information on the walk is available at https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/TR/Walk/NebraskaandIowaChapter4344?pg=entry&fr_id=9739.

More information on the organization as well as resources can be found at https://www.breakthrought1d.org/nebraskaiowa/.