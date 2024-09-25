© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Breakthrough T1D (Formerly JDRF) Hosting Walk to Race for a Cure on September 29th, Jill Rotella Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 25, 2024 at 1:13 PM CDT
-

Founded in 1970 by families whose loved ones had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D), Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) Nebraska & Iowa is a tax-exempt nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, they help make everyday life better while driving toward cures.

Jill Rotella, Breakthrough T1D Nebraska & Iowa, Board member and Research Information Volunteer, chatted with Mike Hogan about why the name was changed, the work they do, and the very exciting breakthroughs in diabetes treatments that truly may lead to a cure. She also shared her personal story about type-1 diabetes and her own son.

To continue the funding of this revolutionary research, the Breakthrough T1D Walk is being held on Sunday, September 29th at Mahoney State Park. Registration is free, and more information on the walk is available at https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/TR/Walk/NebraskaandIowaChapter4344?pg=entry&fr_id=9739.

More information on the organization as well as resources can be found at https://www.breakthrought1d.org/nebraskaiowa/.

 

-

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsJDRFdiabetes
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan