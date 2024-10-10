The Kiewit Luminarium Wants You to Face Your FEARs, Brenton Gomez Explains on “Live & Local”

The Kiewit Luminarium is a place for everyone to explore the astonishing phenomena that shape our world, our communities, and ourselves. And from October 10th to November 3rd Kiewit Luminarium will host FEAR, a month-long program weaving aspects of fear, superstitions, Latino heritage, art and marigolds together into one interactive environment.

Program Coordinator, Brenton Gomez explained to Mike Hogan that FEAR will explore what scares us and why, how fear can be unique to individuals or communities, and how we deal with fear — including fear of heights (acrophobia), fear of spiders (arachnophobia), fear of animals (zoophobia), fear of public speaking (glossophobia), fear of ghosts (phasmophobia), the fear of death (thanatopia) and others.

Then, the month will conclude with a Día de Los Muertos celebration on Saturday November 2nd. Guests are encouraged to dress up as they engage with face painting, a mariachi band, traditional Mexican folk dancing, a costume party and more.

More information can be found at https://kiewitluminarium.org/.