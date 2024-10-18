AMB’s 15th Season Opens Tonight With “Momentum” & Choreographer Erin Alarcon Tells How Family History is the Cherry on Her “Whipped Cream”

American Midwest Ballet (AMB) is your resident professional dance company, bringing work beyond words to audiences in Nebraska, Iowa, and beyond. Performing at home and on tour, their mission is to inspire people through dance programs of the highest quality: breathtaking performances, enriching education, and uplifting community engagement. And they’ve been doing it for a long time! They are celebrating their 15th season with a program called “Momentum.”

Ballet Master, choreographer, and dancer Erin Alarcon spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” reflecting on the journey that has been her 15 years with the company. She also spoke about her very special presentation of “Whipped Cream,” an homage to her grandparents and Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass. The dance has the added excitement of being performed with a live combo led by Omaha trumpeter Doyle Tipler.

AMB’s 15th season is starting off with an enormous bang! The show opens tonight and runs through the weekend. Ticket information and show times can be found at https://amballet.org/.