© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

BU’s Annual Veteran Backpack Drive for Homeless Vets Packed Today, But There is Still Time to Donate-Ashlea Rodriguez Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 1, 2024 at 12:49 PM CDT
-

Bellevue University’s annual Veteran Backpack Drive, which collects supplies for veterans in our area who are experiencing homelessness is nearing completion. This year, the “Packing Party” happened today, November 1st, however, contributions can still be accepted through November 8th.

Ashlea Rodriguez, Manager of the Military Veterans Service Center (MVSC) joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to explain how it all works. Today’s packing party is a community event where volunteers signed up to help assemble the backpacks with essential items for homeless military veterans at Siena Francis House and New Visions Homeless Services.

The packed backpacks will be formally presented to the staff and residents of Siena Francis House and New Visions in a private ceremony dedicated to honoring our veterans.

There is still time to make a difference in the life of a homeless veteran. Contributions can be made here: https://www.bellevue.edu/event-forms/backpack-donation/

For more information https://news.bellevue.edu/bellevue-university-launches-backpack-drive-to-support-homeless-military-veterans/

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsMilitary Veterans Services Centerbellevue university
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan