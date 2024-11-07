© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Kick-off The Holidays at Joslyn Castle with the Holiday Boutique Preview Party, Kelli Bello Chats About the Event

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 7, 2024 at 7:03 AM CST
-

A beloved annual tradition to kick-off a weekend of festivities, the Joslyn Castle Guild Preview Party is a chance to experience preferential shopping at the Boutique, enjoy food, drink, a silent auction, and live music among friends, and explore the Castle decked out in its holiday splendor.

This two day event starts on Friday, November 8th at 5:00 p.m. and culminates on Saturday November 9th with over 20 unique vendors stationed throughout three levels of the historic home. This is your chance to celebrate and shop for EVERYONE on your holiday list!

More information about this holiday tradition can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/events/calendar-of-events.html/event/2024/11/08/holiday-boutique-preview-party/499361.

 

-
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan