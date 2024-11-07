Kick-off The Holidays at Joslyn Castle with the Holiday Boutique Preview Party, Kelli Bello Chats About the Event

A beloved annual tradition to kick-off a weekend of festivities, the Joslyn Castle Guild Preview Party is a chance to experience preferential shopping at the Boutique, enjoy food, drink, a silent auction, and live music among friends, and explore the Castle decked out in its holiday splendor.

This two day event starts on Friday, November 8th at 5:00 p.m. and culminates on Saturday November 9th with over 20 unique vendors stationed throughout three levels of the historic home. This is your chance to celebrate and shop for EVERYONE on your holiday list!

More information about this holiday tradition can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/events/calendar-of-events.html/event/2024/11/08/holiday-boutique-preview-party/499361.