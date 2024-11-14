Marking 40 Years of Nebraska AIDS Project, Night of A Thousand Stars is Time for Celebration & Reflection - Tommy Calloway Explains

Caring for people impacted by HIV and AIDS, while promoting sexual health for all through education, access, and advocacy, Nebraska AIDS Project (NAP) is celebrating its 40th year of existence at their annual gala Night of Thousand Stars at The Design Center on November 23rd.

The Community Relations Manager at NAP, Tommy Calloway, chatted with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment about the work and history of this organization. NAP was formed in 1984 as a response to the first HIV cases in the Omaha area and a year later there were 20 cases diagnosed in Nebraska.

Today they serve roughly 1,300 people living with HIV throughout the state of Nebraska, as well as some parts of Iowa and Wyoming providing access to life-saving medication, food, utility and housing assistance.

To celebrate the success and raise money for future work, they are hosting the Night of A Thousand Stars at the Omaha Design Center, November 23, 2024, 7:00 PM. The evening will include a night of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and dancing. You can be a part of this annual event of coming together to celebrate 4 decades of serving Nebraska, Southwest Iowa, and Eastern Wyoming.

More information is available at https://www.nap.org/.