Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Classic and Electric Bikes Available to All on a Daily Basis, Logan Spackman Explains How it Works

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 19, 2024 at 1:06 PM CST
-

Imagine if you could rent a bike to enjoy for an hour or so. You could ride around the metro area, store the bike in its own bike station, enjoy some food, shopping, etc., then grab another bike to ride some more. You can then put that one away at a different bike station. And not just any bike! While you can borrow classic bikes, an electric bike may be right for you and the plans you have that day. And all of this activity is covered with a single day pass!

Well, no need to imagine any of this, it exists. Logan Spackman, Programs Manager for ROAM Share, spent some time explaining to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM how the programs work for this 501c3 bike sharing service. And it’s not just in Omaha!

Listen to Logan’s interview to get an understanding of how this all works and where this service is available in Nebraska cities. More information about where and how can be found at https://www.roamshare.org/.

 

