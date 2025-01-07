Do Space Has Added Yet Another Cool Feature – The Memory Lab – Michael Sauers Explains

The future belongs to those who understand technology, and the only way to ensure being part of this future is to dramatically change technology access and education in Omaha. Do Space is a one-of-a-kind concept: It’s a community technology library, a digital workshop, and an innovation playground filled with new opportunities to learn, grow, explore and create.

Do Space recently launched the Memory Lab, which allows community members to digitize old home videos, documents, photos, and more—completely free of charge. The lab includes equipment like a cassette adapter, camcorder, turntable, digital film digitizer, and a scanner, making it easy for people to preserve their cherished memories. It's a great resource for families and individuals looking to bring their physical memories into the digital age.

Do Space Technology Manager Michael Sauers spoke to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the new offering and how one can use it.

More information about the Memory Lab and other available technology can be found at https://dospace.org/.