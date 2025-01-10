Clarkson Regional Health’s New CEO, Bill Lydiatt, Chats With KIOS-FM About the “Bridges to Mental Health” Program

About 10 days into his tenure as CEO of Clarkson Regional Health Services, Dr. Bill Lydiatt was kind enough to take the time to explain to Mike Hogan a program born out of the pandemic. This program was created to address the lack of mental health services readily available to Nebraska patients. During this two-part interview, Dr. Lydiatt is able to explain this creative and successful initiative.

This program up-trains primary care and specialty physicians to heighten their awareness of common psychiatric disorders. It also bolsters their diagnostic and therapeutic skills and increases their confidence to expand their care. Believed to be the first program of its kind nationally, this workforce training helps mitigate the behavioral health access crisis by initiating early mental health treatment in areas where patients and the public already come for care—their primary and specialty care physicians.

There is a free two-day seminar for caregivers that has engaging and interactive presentations. Attendees earn 13.25 CME. The sessions and CME are free thanks to Clarkson Regional Health Services and generous ongoing support from the Rhonda and Howard Hawks Foundation and others. This event will take place at The Joslyn.

More information on the program can be found at https://clarksonregional.com/bridges-to-mental-health/