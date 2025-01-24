As Omaha Community Playhouse’s 100th Season Continues, Director Alex Rodriguez Discusses the Opening of “Waitress”

Omaha Community Playhouse Co-Artistic Director Alex Rodriguez took some time to chat with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about the latest musical to open. “Waitress” opens tonight and runs through February 16th at OCP. Alex shares his insights into the characters, his favorite moments, and the wonderful experience it is to work with this cast.

Information about tickets and show times can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/waitress/.