Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

As Omaha Community Playhouse’s 100th Season Continues, Director Alex Rodriguez Discusses the Opening of “Waitress”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 24, 2025 at 10:44 AM CST
-

Omaha Community Playhouse Co-Artistic Director Alex Rodriguez took some time to chat with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program about the latest musical to open. “Waitress” opens tonight and runs through February 16th at OCP. Alex shares his insights into the characters, his favorite moments, and the wonderful experience it is to work with this cast.

Information about tickets and show times can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/waitress/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan