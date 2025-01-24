© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“The Bigs” Big Brothers, Big Sisters & Big Couples All Making Positive Differences in Lives of Young People, Emma Beebe Discusses

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 24, 2025 at 11:50 AM CST
-

Empowering Youth Since 1959, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As an affiliate of the nation’s largest donor-and-volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children, ages 7 through 25, across the Omaha and Lincoln areas in Nebraska and Council Bluffs in Iowa. They develop positive friendships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

Marketing and Outreach Director of BBBS Midlands, Emma Beebe, spent some time telling Mike Hogan how important it is to the lives of these kids to have a mentor. Someone who cares, listens, and most importantly, spends a little time with them. Emma even shared her own personal experiences as a Big Sister.

Information about the organization and how you can get involved or donate is at https://bbbsmidlands.org/.

 

-

 

-
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsbig brother big sistersBBBSOmaha.orgmentormentoring
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan