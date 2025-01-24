“The Bigs” Big Brothers, Big Sisters & Big Couples All Making Positive Differences in Lives of Young People, Emma Beebe Discusses

Empowering Youth Since 1959, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As an affiliate of the nation’s largest donor-and-volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children, ages 7 through 25, across the Omaha and Lincoln areas in Nebraska and Council Bluffs in Iowa. They develop positive friendships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

Marketing and Outreach Director of BBBS Midlands, Emma Beebe, spent some time telling Mike Hogan how important it is to the lives of these kids to have a mentor. Someone who cares, listens, and most importantly, spends a little time with them. Emma even shared her own personal experiences as a Big Sister.

Information about the organization and how you can get involved or donate is at https://bbbsmidlands.org/.

