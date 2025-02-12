© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Public Schools Foundation Continues to Enrich Students’ Lives…And the Executive Director Has Been Nationally Recognized!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:03 PM CST
-

The Omaha Public Schools Foundation enriches students' lives by funding learning experiences that inspire hope, open doors, and help students to achieve their dreams. And they do it on so many different ways with such a diverse approach. To carry out this mission, the Omaha Public Schools Foundation seeks private and corporate contributions and gifts.

Toba Cohen-Dunning is the Executive Director of the Omaha Public Schools Foundation/Kids Club. She joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to discuss several different programs, the newest “moonshot mission,” and shared her feelings about being inducted into the prestigious Horace Mann League of the USA!

As a reminder, there are many ways to get help from or give help to our friends and neighbors through the Omaha Public Schools Foundation. Whether you need help with utilities, rent, food insecurity, or need coats, hats, and scarves for the kids or you want to donate to help kids take some food home or simply contribute to their lunch bill, the website for information and action is https://opsfpossible.org/.

-

 
