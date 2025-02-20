Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Amplify Arts Launching Book Tonight That Celebrates the Accomplishments of Their Alternate Currents Program, Peter Fankhauser Explains
The mission of Amplify Arts is to work to build broader connections across our community through public participation, conversation, and co-creation. They do this through a variety of methods including their Alternate Currents program. As Co-Director of Amplify Arts, Peter Fankhauser explains to Mike Hogan during his chat, the cohorts currently in the program worked to create a book.
Fairplay: An Alternate Currents Reader is being released tonight at a celebration at the Slowdown starting at 7:00 p.m.
This celebration will include readings, performances, art making activities and much more. People of all ages, including kids, are welcome! Details can be found at https://www.amplifyarts.org/.