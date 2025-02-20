© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Community Playhouse Opening “Dot,” Which Playwright Colman Domingo Refers to as “America’s Show”- Director TammyRa’ Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 20, 2025 at 11:52 AM CST
-

The 100th year of Omaha Community Playhouse continues with what the New York Times called, “a thoroughly entertaining comedy-drama.” “Dot” opens on February 21st and runs through March 23rd. Director TammyRa’ spent some time talking with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” segment about the show, why it is truly America’s Show, how we are all touched by the issues brought up during this evening of entertainment, and why this show impacts her on a personal level.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan