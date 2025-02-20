Omaha Community Playhouse Opening “Dot,” Which Playwright Colman Domingo Refers to as “America’s Show”- Director TammyRa’ Explains

The 100th year of Omaha Community Playhouse continues with what the New York Times called, “a thoroughly entertaining comedy-drama.” “Dot” opens on February 21st and runs through March 23rd. Director TammyRa’ spent some time talking with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” segment about the show, why it is truly America’s Show, how we are all touched by the issues brought up during this evening of entertainment, and why this show impacts her on a personal level.

More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/.