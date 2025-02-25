VNA’s 28th Annual “Art & Soup” Fundraiser is at Omaha Design Center on March 9th, CEO Carole Patrick Discusses the Event

After more than a century, Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) continues to provide expert, compassionate services to under-resourced individuals and families. Their team of healthcare professionals is dedicated to going where others won’t and serving who others don’t.

President and CEO of VNA, Carole Patrick, joined Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss the mission, the services they provide, and the major fundraiser that pays for so much of the good they do.

The 28th Annual Art & Soup fundraiser is on Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Omaha Design Center. Proceeds ensure that VNA nurses continue to provide public health nursing services to over 1,700 children, youth and adults in local group maternity homes, domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters.

The fundraiser’s honorary chair will be actor Randy J. Goodwin, an Omahan who has built a successful career as an actor, producer, writer and director. He is known for roles in “The Vampire Diaries,” “Dynasty” and “Grey’s Anatomy” among numerous other credits.

This year's participating chefs come from some of Nebraska’s most popular kitchens from restaurants to the shelters supported by the event, including Acadian Grille, Ameristar Council Bluffs, Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, Dante, Methodist Hospital, No More Empty Pots, Ono Pinay Kitchen, Open Door Mission, Ovation, Pitch, Sage Student Bistro, Slattery Vintage Estates and Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast.

More information and tickets can be found at https://www.vnatoday.org/.